Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Charging Station $15, more

RAVPower Official via Amazon offers its 60W 12A 6-Port USB Desktop Charging Station for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CACWGXZK at checkout. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you nearly 38%, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen. With six 2.4A USB charging ports, this power station is perfect for keeping a wide range of devices juiced up. It can output 60W of power and is great for using at your desk or adding to your nightstand’s charging setup. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
Gigantic 60W Power Supply: With a combined 12A output to charge devices at full speed. Worldwide Safety: 100V-240V input for use across the world; safety protections prevent your device from overcharging, overheating, or short-circuiting. Six Fast 2.4A Charging Ports:
Simultaneously charges six phones, tablets, or a combination of both (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). With a combined 12A output to charge devices at full speed. RAVPower ensure 100% safe charging with overcharging, overheating and short circuit protection
