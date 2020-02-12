Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Charging Station $15, more

- Feb. 12th 2020 10:37 am ET

RAVPower Official via Amazon offers its 60W 12A 6-Port USB Desktop Charging Station for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CACWGXZK at checkout. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you nearly 38%, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen. With six 2.4A USB charging ports, this power station is perfect for keeping a wide range of devices juiced up. It can output 60W of power and is great for using at your desk or adding to your nightstand’s charging setup. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Amazon 1-day Arlo security system sale offers bundles from $85 (Up to 37% off)
  • ESR Foldable 5W Qi Charging Stand: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $7 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • RAVPower 61W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $23 (Reg. $36) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Save on Anker’s eufy smart plug at $14, get two LED bulbs for $24
  • ESR Air Armor Galaxy S20 Case: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code S20ESR01
  • Aukey Rugged Waterproof Speaker: $8 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • JBL Pulse 4 Speaker touts 360-degree sound + RGB lighting at $200 ($50 off)
  • Aukey 30W 4-Port USB Wall Hub: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code 8US35ZN2
  • RAVPower 25000mAh Solar Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 65I8NV9R
  • OtterBox Defender Samsung Galaxy S9+ Case: $10 (Reg. $50) | AT&T
  • RAVPower 22000maH Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code RB6UXPIH
  • Score two Philips Hue HomeKit color LED light bulbs and a hub at $90 (40% off)

Gigantic 60W Power Supply: With a combined 12A output to charge devices at full speed. Worldwide Safety: 100V-240V input for use across the world; safety protections prevent your device from overcharging, overheating, or short-circuiting. Six Fast 2.4A Charging Ports:

Simultaneously charges six phones, tablets, or a combination of both (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). With a combined 12A output to charge devices at full speed. RAVPower ensure 100% safe charging with overcharging, overheating and short circuit protection

