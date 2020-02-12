Sharp’s 58-inch Roku-enabled 4K TV is $280 (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sharp 58-inch 4K Smart HDTV with Roku built-in for $279.99 shipped. That’s good for up to $120 off the regular price and $20 less than our previous mention. This 50-inch Ultra HDTV makes for a perfect second or third display in your home. Built-in Roku functionality delivers all of your favorite streaming services without the need for adding an additional set-top box to the mix. Features include a 4K panel, three HDMI inputs, one USB port and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Best Buy customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sharp 1080p Roku HDTV features:

Cast Full HD content with this 50-inch Sharp Roku TV. Its easy-to-use interface enables versatile control via the included remote and its mobile app, and it has three HDMI inputs for connecting AV and gaming components. This Sharp Roku TV has fast Wi-Fi for smooth media streaming and internet browsing.

