Span 4,000-sq. ft. with Wi-Fi using Tenda’s Mesh System for $66.50 from Amazon

- Feb. 12th 2020 11:36 am ET

Amazon is offering the Tenda 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6 2-pack) for $66.40 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having recently purchased a second home, I put my old Apple Time Capsule to use there. While it gets the job done, walking throughout my home reduces speeds by up to 80%, helping solidify just how much better mesh Wi-Fi networks are. This affordable solution can span 4,000-square feet and allows you to distribute Wi-Fi using two access points. Rated 4/5 stars.

Tame Ethernet and power cables when using a tad of today’s savings on this 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties. It’s priced at $5, which is bound to be worth every penny given the orderliness it will provide.

If you’re a gaming and want to keep lag to a minimum, be sure to look at yesterday’s deal on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Router at a low of $150. It’s still live and offers 25% in savings.

Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • Real mesh network: supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802.11S, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.
  • Router & extender replacement: replace the old router + extender setup with a mesh wireless-access point system

