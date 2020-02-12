Visible is offering iPhone X for $423 with a bonus $200 MasterCard (pre-owned)

Visible, a Verizon subsidiary, is currently offering a pre-owned iPhone X 64GB in Space Gray for $423 shipped when you activate it on a new plan. You’ll also get a $200 prepaid MasterCard with your purchase. Note: The monthly plan is $40. For comparison, the iPhone X originally retailed for $999, however, Best Buy sells the iPhone X for $500 in new condition right now on sale if you activate today. Activating it later will set you back $700 there, making this a great way to save if you’re wanting something a bit lower-cost, especially when you consider the included $200 MasterCard. iPhone X has a 5.8-inch OLED display, dual cameras, wireless charging, and more, making it a fantastic phone even a few years after release. Learn more in our hands-on review. Visible offers a 14-day return policy.

Prefer the latest and greatest? Verizon proper is offering the iPhone 11 buy-one-get-one-free. Just purchase one iPhone 11 at full price ($700) and you’ll get $700 off another iPhone 11, making it free. Just keep in mind a new line needs to be activated to take advantage of Verizon’s offer, which you can find out more about in our deal coverage.

My all-time favorite case for iPhone is the Saddle Brown Leather model from Apple. It’s perfect for keeping your new smart device safe from small drops, and the wear on the case is superb. It’s a must-have if you’re taking advantage of today’s lead deal.

iPhone X features:

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A11 Bionic with Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

