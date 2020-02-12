Bring SD, microSD, and CF to your iPad Pro or MacBook with this $6.50 adapter

- Feb. 12th 2020 1:56 pm ET

0

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0/USB-C SD and microSD Card Reader for $6.69 Prime shipped with the code TQKIAWY2 at checkout. Down over 50% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro, then you know the struggle of only having USB-C at your fingertips. This adapter brings back SD, microSD, and even CF card reading abilities so you can easily move photos and videos from your camera to computer. Plus, the built-in adapter on the end means it works with both legacy USB-A and the latest USB-C. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, if you just want to adapt two of your legacy devices to the latest standard, there’s a more budget-friendly way to do it. This 2-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters is under $5 Prime shipped, making the adaptation super simple.

For something with more ports, yesterday’s roundup of Anker USB-C Hubs is still live with prices from $18 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind these aren’t quite as portable and will set you back around double what today’s deal will.

WEME USB-C SD Reader features:

  • Multi function OTG Micro B to 3 slots USB 3.0 Specification Card Reader,allow you to enjoy high data and files sync transfer rates of up to 5Gbps t so you spend less sync time (actual rates depend on your device’s speed). Devices backwards compatible with USB 2.0/1.1Connects to your mobile/Tablet devices that support USB On-The-GO (USB OTG)
  • Fast Data/Files Access and Transfer Rate Super-Speed (5Gps)/ High-Speed (480Mbps)/ Full-Speed (12 Mbps),and creates a natural extension to your latest computers and smart devices — easily connect Windows computer(Windows XP/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 8.1/ 10/ 32/64-bit), MAC OS8.6.9.X and later version Device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals WEme

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide