Bring SD, microSD, and CF to your iPad Pro or MacBook with this $6.50 adapter

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0/USB-C SD and microSD Card Reader for $6.69 Prime shipped with the code TQKIAWY2 at checkout. Down over 50% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro, then you know the struggle of only having USB-C at your fingertips. This adapter brings back SD, microSD, and even CF card reading abilities so you can easily move photos and videos from your camera to computer. Plus, the built-in adapter on the end means it works with both legacy USB-A and the latest USB-C. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, if you just want to adapt two of your legacy devices to the latest standard, there’s a more budget-friendly way to do it. This 2-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters is under $5 Prime shipped, making the adaptation super simple.

For something with more ports, yesterday’s roundup of Anker USB-C Hubs is still live with prices from $18 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind these aren’t quite as portable and will set you back around double what today’s deal will.

WEME USB-C SD Reader features:

Multi function OTG Micro B to 3 slots USB 3.0 Specification Card Reader,allow you to enjoy high data and files sync transfer rates of up to 5Gbps t so you spend less sync time (actual rates depend on your device’s speed). Devices backwards compatible with USB 2.0/1.1Connects to your mobile/Tablet devices that support USB On-The-GO (USB OTG)

Fast Data/Files Access and Transfer Rate Super-Speed (5Gps)/ High-Speed (480Mbps)/ Full-Speed (12 Mbps),and creates a natural extension to your latest computers and smart devices — easily connect Windows computer(Windows XP/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 8.1/ 10/ 32/64-bit), MAC OS8.6.9.X and later version Device.

