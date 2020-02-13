Score a wireless backup camera kit at $71 on Amazon with this code (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.19 shipped with the code W3AQ6T29 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $120, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your car didn’t come with a backup camera, you’re missing out. I installed one on my SUV a few years ago and it was the best decision ever. This kit includes both the display and the camera itself, which connect to each other wirelessly. Just hook up the power to each and you’ll be backing up like a pro in no time at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Should you already have a display in your car capable of taking a backup camera’s input, then save some serious cash. This standalone camera is just $22 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

However, if your vehicle already has a backup camera, well, there’s something it likely didn’t come equipped with from the factory. A dash camera is an absolute travel essential, and this one can be had for just $30 shipped at Amazon.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

