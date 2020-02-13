Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: TOMS, Sperry President’s Day, Nespresso, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale takes 30% off new arrivals + free shipping
- PUMA shoes for men and women from just $15 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands
- Macy’s offering Nike’s Therma Training Pants for $45 (Reg. $55)
- Nordstrom Rack takes the adidas Team Issue Pullover for $28 (Reg. $55)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Rockport takes extra 40% off all outlet items + free shipping: Boots, more
- TOMS End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers, more
- J.Crew Factory’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance
- Sperry President’s Day Sale takes an extra 30% off over 450 styles + free shipping
- Perry Ellis President’s Day Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase from $13
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon Nespresso sale offers single serve coffee makers from $115 (Reg. $180+)
- Get comfy under this 20-lb. weighted Gravity Blanket at $160 (Reg. up to $250)
- Glad’s 20-Gal. Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can falls to new low of $71
- This Ryobi multi-tool bundle includes extra batteries, more for $129
- Know when someone’s there with 1,000-foot range wireless doorbell kit at $8
