Save $20 on CyberPower’s 750VA 8-Outlet UPS with dual USB ports at $55

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CyberPower 700VA 8-Outlet SL700U UPS for $54.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $75, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you over 26%, beats the low there by $13, and marks the best price we’ve seen. Rocking 8-outlets, this UPS is a more than capable option for powering everything from your Wi-Fi router to desktop and more when the power goes out. There’s also dual 2.4A USB ports for powering smartphones. It has a simulated sine wave output and can ensure about 9-minutes of uptime when drawing half of its 370W capacity. Plus, it has a slim design for fitting into more compact setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 525 customers.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. At $55, you’re still getting eight outlets but with 20% less battery power. So if that trade-off is worth the additional savings, then this is an ideal budget-conscious purchase. Or you can save even more by opting for the 400VA model at $37.

For more mobile-centered power needs, have a look at Jackery’s compact Explorer 160. This power station has returned to the Amazon low of $110, saving you $50 from the going rate.

CyberPower 700VA 8-Outlet UPS features:

The CyberPower SL700U uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system provides surge protection for lightning induced surges and other power events that can damage electronic equipment. This unit delivers enough battery backup to connected devices during a utility power failure, so you can perform a graceful shutdown to protect against the loss of data and damage to valuable electronics including computers, gaming consoles, and home networking equipment.

