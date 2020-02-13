Add DEWALT’s Cordless Reciprocating Saw to your repertoire for $70 (New low)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw (DCS380B) for $69.87 shipped. That’s $29 off the “new low price” at Home Depot, where it previously cost $129. A similar pricing history has been reflected at Amazon and today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve tracked there by $15. If you have projects that require cutting of pipes, drywall, and more, this deal will go a long way towards simplifying the task at hand. Since this tool is cordless, you’ll be able to attach a battery and then go wherever your project demands. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The savings in today’s offer leave you with plenty left over to snag this 6-pack of DEWALT Reciprocating Saw Blades for $9. These are able to cut through metal, plastic, wood, and more. A razer-tooth design aims to boost productivity thanks to faster cuts.

Speaking of home goods, earlier today we spotted a Home Depot sale that features HomeKit and Google Assistant accessories. Prices started at $44.

DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw features:

The 4-position blade clamp allows for flush cutting and increased positional versatility

Has 1-1/8-Inch stroke length delivers a faster cutting speed

Variable speed trigger with 0-3000 spm provides increased blade control and faster cut speed

Pivoting adjustable shoe extends blade life and allows depth of cut control

