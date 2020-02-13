GameStop collectible statues up to 50% off: Kingdom Hearts, Marvel, DC, more

GameStop is now offering a series of very notable deals on its exclusive collectible gaming/pop culture statues. Starting from $13 or less, you’re looking at up to 50% off on just about everything here with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. You’ll find plenty of different franchises represented in today’s sale including Kingdom Hearts, Star Wars, Marvel Avengers, DC characters, and much more. Head below for all the details on these highly-rated statues.

Before you check out our top picks from the sales event, note the additional savings promotion on the listing pages. On top of the markdowns, GameStop will take an additional 20% off your order of $100 on gaming collectibles right now. So keep that in mind if you’re cart ends up anywhere near that threshold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you prefer the Funko collectibles, we are still tracking loads of notable deals on those from $5. That’s on top of today’s LEGO building kit roundup which includes deep deals starting from $16. We also saw brand new Pokemon Funkos recently alongside the second wave of those adorable rubber ducky Tubbz cosplayers.

Kingdom Hearts Gallery Statue:

Return to the world of Kingdom Hearts! The popular game series joins the popular Gallery PVC statue format with this new sculpture of Mickey Mouse holding his keyblade and battling a Luna Bandit from Agrabah. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this PVC diorama features detailed sculpting and collectible-quality paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box with Kingdom Hearts artwork. Sculpted by Oluf W. Hartvigsen. A Diamond Select Toys release!

