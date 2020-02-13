GameStop collectible statues up to 50% off: Kingdom Hearts, Marvel, DC, more

- Feb. 13th 2020 1:37 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off from $13
0

GameStop is now offering a series of very notable deals on its exclusive collectible gaming/pop culture statues. Starting from $13 or less, you’re looking at up to 50% off on just about everything here with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. You’ll find plenty of different franchises represented in today’s sale including Kingdom Hearts, Star Wars, Marvel Avengers, DC characters, and much more. Head below for all the details on these highly-rated statues.

Before you check out our top picks from the sales event, note the additional savings promotion on the listing pages. On top of the markdowns, GameStop will take an additional 20% off your order of $100 on gaming collectibles right now. So keep that in mind if you’re cart ends up anywhere near that threshold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you prefer the Funko collectibles, we are still tracking loads of notable deals on those from $5. That’s on top of today’s LEGO building kit roundup which includes deep deals starting from $16. We also saw brand new Pokemon Funkos recently alongside the second wave of those adorable rubber ducky Tubbz cosplayers.

Kingdom Hearts Gallery Statue:

Return to the world of Kingdom Hearts! The popular game series joins the popular Gallery PVC statue format with this new sculpture of Mickey Mouse holding his keyblade and battling a Luna Bandit from Agrabah. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this PVC diorama features detailed sculpting and collectible-quality paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box with Kingdom Hearts artwork. Sculpted by Oluf W. Hartvigsen. A Diamond Select Toys release!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off from $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Toys & Hobbies Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard