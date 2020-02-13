Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer drops to $264 (20% off), more from $221

- Feb. 13th 2020 3:25 pm ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Select Plus 3D Printer for $263.99 shipped. Down from $330, a price you’ll currently find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from over the holidays for the all-time low. Sporting an 8-square inch print area, Maker Select Plus also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen, and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100 to 400 Microns per layer. This is a great option for those just getting started with bringing 3D creations to life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 250 shoppers. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model. More below from $221.

Other 3D printer deals at Monoprice:

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer features:

Built upon the design of the Maker Select 3D Printer, the Maker Select Plus 3D Printer now features a unified design with an integrated control box and a smaller footprint. Like the previous models, the Maker Select 3D Printer features a large 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.1″ build area, but with a 50% faster print speed.

