Monoprice Wine Tumbler 2-pack hits one of its best prices ever: $7 (Reg. $23)

Monoprice is offering a 2-pack of its Pure Outdoor Wine Tumblers for $6.99 shipped. Regularly up to $23 direct, they sell for between $12 and as much as $27 on Amazon over the last few months with today’s offer being the lowest price we have tracked. Featuring a stainless steel construction with a powder-coated finish, these wine tumblers have a double-wall insulation system that provides a “vacuum-sealed air gap” between your drink and the outer shell. Also completely sweat-proof according to Monoprice, they both ship with a BPA-free plastic drinking lid and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $3.50 each, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better wine tumbler for less. It’s tough to find even one tumbler for less than the price of today’s 2-pack. But you could use your savings towards some of those Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws at under $5 to protect your teeth from red wine stains and the like.

Monoprice Pure Outdoor Wine Tumblers:

Durable construction: constructed of tough, food-grade stainless steel, these tumblers are BPA-free and resistant to bacteria and odors

Keeps drinks cold or hot: the double-wall construction gives them a vacuum-sealed Air gap, which keeps the contents steaming hot or icy cold

Sweatproof: the high-quality exterior finish never sweats, so you don’t have to worry about water damage to a wooden desk or to nearby books and paper

