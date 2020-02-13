At 65% off, Panasonic’s $8 eneloop Battery Charger has never been lower

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger for $7.99 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Whether you’re looking for a way to recharge more batteries at once or simply getting started with your collection, this charger is a great find worth picking up. Batteries placed inside will recharge in up to 7-hours, and a built-in USB-A port provides an easy way to top off a wide variety of other devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Now that you’ve scored a charger, we’ll set you loose to peruse eneloop’s battery lineup. There are all sorts of capacities and package sizes to pick from, just bear in mind that the charger above is compatible with AA and AAAs battery types.

Oh, and since you are favoring the reusable approach to AA and AAA batteries, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Green Deals. There you’ll find Earthwise’s electric tiller for $98, which is bound to help you kickstart this year’s garden.

Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger features:

Individual battery charging technology

Charge any combination of 1 – 4 AA or AAA Eneloop cells in up to 7 hours

Convenient USB charging port; 5V 1a

Four LED lights indicate battery charging

Battery polarity detection safety technology – Auto shut off

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!