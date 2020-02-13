Bring an action camera on your next adventure for under $20 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Cube 1080p Lifestyle Action Video Camera for $19.93 Prime shipped. While it originally sold for $100, it’s been around $50 at Amazon these days and this is a match for its all-time low. This action camera packs 1080p recording and a unique cube shape. On the bottom, there’s a magnet making it super simple to attach to all kinds of surfaces. With a 124-degree field-of-view, this action camera captures anything in its path. Plus, it can record for up to 90-minutes on a single charge. Ratings are mixed at Amazon but it scored 4.2/5 stars at Best Buy.

With your savings, grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s available to purchase at under $8 Prime shipped and will hold a few hours worth of footage on it before filling up, way outlasting the built-in battery here.

Also, you can use a fraction of your savings on this waterproof case for the Cube. It further expands its capabilities by allowing you to take it swimming or snorkeling, which really lets you capture it all.

Polaroid Cube Action Camera features:

World’s Funnest, Cutest Lifestyle Action Camera in Tiny Cubic Package

124-Degree Wide-Angle Lens Effortlessly Captures Big, Vibrant Scenes

Mounts Magnetically or w/Clip for a World of Exciting Action Applications

6MP CMOS Sensor for Crisp Images; Selectable 720p or 1080p Video Rate

Built-In Rechargeable Battery Records 90 Continuous Minutes Per Charge

