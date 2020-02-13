PUMA shoes for men and women from just $15 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Feb. 13th 2020

Hautelook’s PUMA Event takes up to 60% off select styles of shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Kick up your next workout with the men’s Pacer Next FS 2.0 Knit Sneaker that’s on sale for $53. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $70. These sneakers feature a breathable knit for added comfort as well as a cushioned insole. They’re a great option for running or training and they have unique green laces that add a pop of style. Head below to find even more deals from Hautleook’s PUMA sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the SG Runner Strength Sneaker is another standout and it’s currently on sale for $60, which is 50% off the original rate. These sneakers feature a sock-like fit and a cushioned footbed to promote comfort. It also has a large pull-tab to make putting these shoes on and off a breeze.

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

