Stock up on Quest protein bars at Amazon today from $14 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars for $13.85 after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards unless you want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21+, today’s offer is about 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. With only 1-gram of sugar and 4-grams of carbs, these Quest bars will provide you with 20-grams of protein each. Thats on top of nine essential amino acids and 14-grams of fiber. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More deals on additional flavors below.

You’ll also find a similar price available on the Maple Waffle, Peanut Butter Brownie Smash and Blueberry Muffin Quest bars. All of which carry a similar pricing comparison and nutritional content as today’s lead deal.

Now if you’re not a fan of Quest, consider the 12-pack of Pure Protein Bars instead. It goes for under $11 Prime shipped and provides you with even more protein per bar at 21-grams. But keep in mind, these bars contain slightly more sugar as well at 3-grams a pop.

Quest Nutrition Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars:

The Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bar tastes like an indulgent hazelnut spread. Only our version is packed with hazelnuts, chocolate flavoring 20g protein 4g net carbs and 1g sugar. Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. Each Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bar has 14g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

