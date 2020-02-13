Snow Joe Gold Box from $13: Snow throwers and accessories (Up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off snow removal equipment and accessories from Snow Joe. One standout from the sale is the Snow Joe 15-Inch Cordless 2.5-Amp Single Stage Snow Blower (iON15SB-LT) for $162.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $235 or so, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. It is currently listed at $234.50 via Home Depot for comparison. This cordless snow blower has a 15-inch clearing path with a maximum throw distance of 20-feet. It also features a dual-blade, temperature-resistant auger with 180-degree directional control. It is as ideal for smaller driveways as it is for the sidewalk and walkways around your home. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

However, if you don’t need to have a cordless model, Snow Joe 18-Inch 13-Amp Electric Snow Thrower (SJ618E) is also part of today’s sale and is now down at $77.49 shipped. Regularly closer to $100 or more, this is also the best price we can find and one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Amazon for the highly-rated snow thrower.

And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Snow Joe sale for even more notable offers starting from just $13. Those include two-handed and electric shovels, plus even more accessories. And be sure to stay locked to our Green Deals roundups for more eco-friendly discounts.

Snow Joe 2.5-Amp Cordless Snow Blower:

  • Versatile: small driveways, sidewalks, and walkways
  • Eco sharp technology: exclusive no fade power and maximum performance
  • Clearing width/depth: 15 in. (38 cm)/8 in. (20 cm)
  • Throw distance: 20 ft. (6 m) Max.Auger Diameter:8 inch
  • POWERFUL: 500 W brushless/2-blade temp-resistant durable plastic auger , Directional control: 180° adjustable chute

