Load up on Starbucks Pods at Amazon today: 96-pack from $38 + more from $20

Amazon is now offering 96-packs of Starbucks Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $39.97 including the Pike Place, French Roast, Sumatra, and Veranda blends. That total will drop to $37.97 shipped if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up to $50, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this particular package and the best we can find. The Pike Place option, for example, is described as “well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.” These coffee pods are designed specifically for your single-serve brewer (Keurig or otherwise) using recyclable materials. This 96-count comes in four boxes with 24-pods each for easy storing too. Rated 4+ stars. More coffee deals below.

Over at Best Buy, you’ll find the 54-pack of Folger’s Classic Roast Coffee Pods on sale for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup otherwise to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $40, this is a 50% price drop and well under the value on the 72-pack available from Amazon.

While you won’t be able to use the K-cups above in them, we do have some impressive Gold Box deals live on Nespresso coffee and espresso machines today. That’s on top of Bodum’s highly-rated cold-brew coffee maker at under $13.

Starbucks Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

FLAVOR AND ROAST: Starbucks Pike Place Roast is well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts, balancing the smooth mouthfeel. It is a medium-roasted coffee: smooth and balanced with rich, approachable flavors

PACKAGING CHANGE: We are changing our packaging to make our K-Cup pods recyclable as part of our commitment to sustainable practices. You may receive either package for a limited time

