Load up on Starbucks Pods at Amazon today: 96-pack from $38 + more from $20

- Feb. 13th 2020 2:07 pm ET

from $20
0

Amazon is now offering 96-packs of Starbucks Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $39.97 including the Pike Place, French Roast, Sumatra, and Veranda blends. That total will drop to $37.97 shipped if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up to $50, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this particular package and the best we can find. The Pike Place option, for example, is described as “well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.” These coffee pods are designed specifically for your single-serve brewer (Keurig or otherwise) using recyclable materials. This 96-count comes in four boxes with 24-pods each for easy storing too. Rated 4+ stars. More coffee deals below.

Over at Best Buy, you’ll find the 54-pack of Folger’s Classic Roast Coffee Pods on sale for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup otherwise to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $40, this is a 50% price drop and well under the value on the 72-pack available from Amazon.

While you won’t be able to use the K-cups above in them, we do have some impressive Gold Box deals live on Nespresso coffee and espresso machines today. That’s on top of Bodum’s highly-rated cold-brew coffee maker at under $13.

Starbucks Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

  • FLAVOR AND ROAST: Starbucks Pike Place Roast is well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts, balancing the smooth mouthfeel. It is a medium-roasted coffee: smooth and balanced with rich, approachable flavors
  • PACKAGING CHANGE: We are changing our packaging to make our K-Cup pods recyclable as part of our commitment to sustainable practices. You may receive either package for a limited time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

from $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
starbucks Folger's

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard