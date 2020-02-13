Save up to $100 on Suaoki portable power stations, solar panels, more from $13

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $85.64 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $126, today’s offer saves you $40, comes within $9 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With over 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more deals starting at $13.
Other notable Suaoki deals include:
- 60W Portable Solar Panel: $125 (Reg. $160)
- w/ on-page coupon
- S370 Solar Generator: $300 (Reg. $350)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Solar Camping Lantern: $13 (Reg. $19)
- w/ on-page coupon
- 28W Foldable Solar Panel: $48 (Reg. $60)
- w/ on-page coupon
- 100W Foldable Solar Panel Charger: $190 (Reg. $230)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Handcrank Camping Lantern: $14 (Reg. $17)
- w/ on-page coupon
- G1000 Portable Power Supply: $1,200 (Reg. $1,300)
- w/ on-page coupon
Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:
AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more
