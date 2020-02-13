Save up to $100 on Suaoki portable power stations, solar panels, more from $13

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $85.64 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $126, today’s offer saves you $40, comes within $9 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With over 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more deals starting at $13.

Other notable Suaoki deals include:

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!