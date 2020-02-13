Upgrade your home theater on a budget with this stereo soundbar for $55

BesDio (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 32-inch Stereo Soundbar for $54.99 shipped. Down nearly 20% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a budget-friendly audio upgrade to your home theater, this soundbar is perfect for those just wanting to get their feet wet with sound systems. It has stereo audio channels, optical and auxiliary inputs, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for listening to music and more. Plus, the three different equalizer modes make it super simple to choose the perfect audio for your needs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab AmazonBasics’ Optical Audio Cable. It’s available for $5.50 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly grab to ensure you have the best quality audio possible.

TaoTronics Soundbar features:

Room-filling sound: powerful speakers deliver a round, high-end audio experience

Multiple wireless and wired connections: easily connect to the sound bar via Bluetooth 4. 2 or standard audio cable Connection, RCA, and optical input

3 different equalizer modes: fine tune your sound bar with 3 distinct equalizer modes (games mode, music mode, movie mode) via the remote control to match your favorite sound

