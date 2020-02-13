All of today’s most notable iOS and Mac app deals are now ready to go. From celestial astronomy apps and award-winning email clients to point-and click adventures and spying on the populous, we have quite a versatile lineup of discounts today. Everyday we run through Apple’s digital marketplaces for all of the most notable discounts on the best experiences out there for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch. Today’s highlights include Airmail 4, Beholder, Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map, Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize, and many more. All of today’s best iOS apps deals have been curated by hand down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Make A Call – Fake Call: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Status Art – Custom Bar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ElkNut: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Piano Celestial – midi falling notes: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Piano Celestial – midi falling notes: $1 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Airmail 4: FREE (Reg. $27)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $24.50, Sonic Mania $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fonts – for Instagram Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Meditation & Hypnosis: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: In-N-Out Emoji: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: In-N-Out Emoji: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pumped BMX 3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pumped BMX 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trail Boss BMX: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SciPro Math: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Knights of the Card Table: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: $1 (Reg. $2)

Beholder:

A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!