Enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound System for $230 (Save $270)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $500, like you’ll currently find direct from VIZIO, today’s offer saves you 54% and is the best new condition discount we’ve seen to date. If you’re looking to bring Dolby Atmos sound into your home theater, this is about as affordable of a system as it gets. The 36-inch soundbar features a 5.1.2-channel setup that includes two upward-firing speakers for room-filling sound. It also packs Chromecast support, allowing VIZIO’s system to integrate with Assistant. Bluetooth connectivity and an optical port are included, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $179, you’ll miss out on the Dolby Atmos sound quality from the featured deal. But at $95 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

For more ways to give your home theater an upgrade, we’re still seeing a batch of Optoma projectors in certified refurbished condition starting at $329. With up to $820 in savings to be had, this sale is worth a look if you’re in search of projector for your setup.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound System features

Take movie nights to the next level with this 5.1.2 VIZIO home theater sound system SB36512-F6. It has Dolby Atmos technology built-in, so sound seems to come from all around you, and a six-inch powerful subwoofer creates thumping bass you can feel. This VIZIO home theater sound system has a main sound bar that produces rich, clear audio.

