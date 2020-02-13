Enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound System for $230 (Save $270)

- Feb. 13th 2020 4:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$500 $230
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $500, like you’ll currently find direct from VIZIO, today’s offer saves you 54% and is the best new condition discount we’ve seen to date. If you’re looking to bring Dolby Atmos sound into your home theater, this is about as affordable of a system as it gets. The 36-inch soundbar features a 5.1.2-channel setup that includes two upward-firing speakers for room-filling sound. It also packs Chromecast support, allowing VIZIO’s system to integrate with Assistant. Bluetooth connectivity and an optical port are included, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $179, you’ll miss out on the Dolby Atmos sound quality from the featured deal. But at $95 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

For more ways to give your home theater an upgrade, we’re still seeing a batch of Optoma projectors in certified refurbished condition starting at $329. With up to $820 in savings to be had, this sale is worth a look if you’re in search of projector for your setup.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound System features

Take movie nights to the next level with this 5.1.2 VIZIO home theater sound system SB36512-F6. It has Dolby Atmos technology built-in, so sound seems to come from all around you, and a six-inch powerful subwoofer creates thumping bass you can feel. This VIZIO home theater sound system has a main sound bar that produces rich, clear audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$500 $230
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Home Theater vizio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go