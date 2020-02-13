Add 10TB to your workstation with WD’s easystore hard drive at $160 (20% off)

- Feb. 13th 2020 8:44 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the the WD Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to a 20% discount and matches our previous mention from back in December. For comparison, other 10TB drives sell in the ballpark of $190 at Amazon these days. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this USB 3.0 drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. WD’s Easystores pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series), which I can personally vouch for after using several of these for my home server needs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 575 customers.

If you don’t need 10TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $130 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $100. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

Being desktop drives, these aforementioned options won’t get the job done for on-the-go storage needs. Alternatively, WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive will only run you $60 at Amazon, bringing the same quality as the options mentioned above but in a portable form-factor. 

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Preserve important files with this Western Digital Easystore hard drive. Automatic backup software regularly backs up data so you don’t lose any files, and its USB 3.0 interface quickly transfers information to and from your computer. This Western Digital Easystore hard drive has a 10TB capacity for storing multiple videos, photos and documents.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
WD Western Digital

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go