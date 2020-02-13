Add 10TB to your workstation with WD’s easystore hard drive at $160 (20% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the the WD Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to a 20% discount and matches our previous mention from back in December. For comparison, other 10TB drives sell in the ballpark of $190 at Amazon these days. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this USB 3.0 drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. WD’s Easystores pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series), which I can personally vouch for after using several of these for my home server needs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 575 customers.

If you don’t need 10TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $130 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $100. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

Being desktop drives, these aforementioned options won’t get the job done for on-the-go storage needs. Alternatively, WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive will only run you $60 at Amazon, bringing the same quality as the options mentioned above but in a portable form-factor.

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Preserve important files with this Western Digital Easystore hard drive. Automatic backup software regularly backs up data so you don’t lose any files, and its USB 3.0 interface quickly transfers information to and from your computer. This Western Digital Easystore hard drive has a 10TB capacity for storing multiple videos, photos and documents.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!