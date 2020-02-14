Order 24 roses w/ 2-hr. delivery for $20 at Amazon (Select accounts, Reg. $30)

If you’ve left it to the very last second here, we have a great Valentine’s Day flowers deal for you. Whole Foods via Amazon is offering Prime members a 24-Stem Bunch of Roses (Colors May Vary) for $19.99. You can score free 2-hour shipping in $35 Whole Foods orders or you can just drop $5 down during checkout and pick a delivery time for today. Regularly $30, this is $10 or 33% in savings and a real-life saver if you have left it this long. While this particular deal will only be available for select accounts or those in select area codes, just hope yours is included and save the day while you still can. They also “support healthy ecosystems and thriving farmworker communities.” Ratings are mildly split here, but Whole Foods is attached to the order and considering how much of a pinch you’re in, it’s worth a go.

You can also still get up to 30% off at 1-800-Flowers for Valentine’s Day. But you can score yourself some amazing tech/media deals today as Apple just launched a big-time $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale while Satechi kicks off the day of love with up to 20% off Apple accessories.

And here’s the 9to5Toys’ budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift guide.

24-Stem Bunch Of Roses:

The actual product may vary from the images shown on this website. Colors cannot be chosen. Product color and stem length may vary based on availability.

Your Whole Trade purchases support farm-worker communities.

Each purchase of Whole Trade roses contributes toward programs like scholarships, housing developments and childcare services for communities in Ecuador and Colombia where the roses are grown.

