Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack, Vineyard Vines, Casper Mattresses, more
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Tillys President’s Day Sale is here! Save extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Marmot takes extra 20% off sale items + free shipping, today only
- Osprey’s Farpoint Travel Backpack drops to $120 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $160)
- Backcountry’s Biggest Winter Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, more
- Joe’s New Balance President’s Day Sale offers with styles from $35 + free shipping
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers extra 25% off Nike, UGG, Steve Madden, more
- Dockers takes 40% off sitewide + deals from $15 during its President’s Day Sale
- Nordstrom’s Winter Sale takes up to 40% off Hunter, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Vineyard Vine’s Long Weekend Sale takes a rare 25% off sitewide
- GAP Factory Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off
Home Goods and more |
- Save 20% on Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses starting at $316, more
- Get your pup a Nerf Rubber Football Toy for Valentine’s Day while it’s just $3
- Bring home a weighted blanket or duvet cover from $22 today at Woot (42% off)
- Home Depot 1-day tool sale takes up to 60% off RIDGID, Ryobi, and Makita
- OtterBox 25-Qt. Venture Cooler sees $80 price drop for today only, now $150
