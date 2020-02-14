Dockers takes 40% off sitewide + deals from $15 during its President’s Day Sale

- Feb. 14th 2020 10:20 am ET

0

Dockers President’s Day Sale offers 40% off sitewide with promo code PREZ40 at checkout. Elevate your wardrobe with deals on dress pants, shirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Polish your everyday look with the Alpha Chino Pants that feature a modern tapered fit. These pants are currently on sale for $47 and originally were priced at $78. You can choose from five color options and its 360-flex material adds a comfortable touch. Find the rest of our top picks from Dockers below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and extra 50% off clearance.

