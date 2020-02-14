Overhaul your home Wi-Fi with eero mesh 802.11ac systems starting at $79

Amazon currently offers is currently discounting a selection of its eero routers headlined by its latest 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $199 shipped. Having dropped from $249, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $14 of our previous mention and is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Featuring three nodes, this mesh system can blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Each router touts two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion, and you’ll also be able to enjoy the brand’s TrueMesh technology, Alexa integration, and more which complete the package. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more eero deals for $79.

Other notable eero deals include:

Complete your network upgrade by scoring some Ethernet cables to get the eero mesh system integrated with all of the components in your setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

eero Mesh System features:

Improve your home network with this three-pack of eero Wi-Fi routers. Powerful dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provides up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and TrueMesh technology helps minimize buffering and congestion. These eero Wi-Fi routers are easy to install and include a convenient app that walks you through setup and makes managing your network simple.

