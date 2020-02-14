GAP Factory Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off

GAP Factory Presidents’ Say Sale offers 40-70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code SAVING at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Slim Taper Jeans with GapFlex are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for just $28. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and the hem is fashionable to easily be rolled for a fun look. The dark wash design is also flattering on most body types and great for year-round wear. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Colorblock Henley T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $35)
- Slim Taper Jeans with GapFlex $28 (Orig. $60)
- Crewneck Sweater $20 (Orig. $40)
- Twill Blazer $28 (Orig. $60)
- Oxford Shirt in Slim Fit $16 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Skinny Ankle Pants in Bi-Stretch $16 (Orig. $60)
- Utility Jacket $27 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise Curvy Legging Jeans $34 (Orig. $70)
- Icon Denim Jacket $29 (Orig. $60)
- Trench Coat $48 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
