GAP Factory Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off

- Feb. 14th 2020 4:27 pm ET

0

GAP Factory Presidents’ Say Sale offers 40-70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code SAVING at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Slim Taper Jeans with GapFlex are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for just $28. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and the hem is fashionable to easily be rolled for a fun look. The dark wash design is also flattering on most body types and great for year-round wear. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

