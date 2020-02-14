Kano’s Star Wars Force Coding Kit drops to new Amazon low at $23 (Reg. $30)

Amazon currently offers the Kano Star Wars Force Coding Kit for $22.77 shipped. Having originally sold for $80, it’s been dropping in price since the holidays and has now been sitting at around $30. Today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Much like other releases from Kano, the company’s Force Coding Kit has you assemble a Bluetooth-enabled device that lets you get started with programming. In this case, it’s a motion-sensing beacon which allows you to write code to amplify your Force powers. There are a variety of guided coding challenges here, which let you interact with lovable characters like BB-8, Porgs, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 235 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic way to have your little one start tinkering, Kano’s Motion Sensor Kit is a more affordable alternative at $21. You’ll of course ditch the Star Wars theming here, but will get a similar overall programming experience. Though for $2 more, it’s pretty easy to recommend going with the featured deal unless pinching every penny is a must.

We’re also still seeing a collection of coding kits from littleBits on sale, including its Avengers, Space Rover, and other sets starting at $37. For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from Kano, but there’s also other options from Sphero and more.

Kano Star Wars Force Coding Kit features:

Go from learner to master, choose the light side or dark side. Learn to code, create, and play endless adventures, then share them with the Star WarsKano World community. Open the box, pop out the parts. Follow the book, connect the board, button, and bits. Play with sensors, see how they work.

