Save $15 on Logitech’s backlit Slim Folio Pro case for iPad Pro 12.9 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $115.28 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $130 at Apple and Best Buy has it on sale for $119 right now. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re not a fan of Apple’s Slim Keyboard Folio, then this is a great alternative. Logitech’s offering packs backlighting, a chicklet design, and a place to both store and charge your Apple Pencil. Want to learn more about Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro? Check out our hands-on review and video. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Have Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro? Well, you’re in luck as the Logitech Slim Folio Pro Case is down to $100 for that right now. We spotted this deal a little over a week ago and it’s still live, but we don’t know how much longer it’ll be good for, so be sure to take advantage while you still can.

Use your savings to grab this iPad sleeve, which will fit your tablet, keyboard case, and more. It’s around $14 Prime shipped, making it an easy buy with what you save in today’s lead deal. Also, if you don’t have an iPad Pro yet, you can currently save $199 on various configurations.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro features:

Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere

Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and full row of iOS shortcut keys

Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills

Secure magnetic latch – holds case securely closed to protect iPad screen while you’re on the go

Space to charge and stow Apple Pencil – Charge Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) with the case on. Keep it close and secure in transit

