Marmot takes extra 20% off sale items + free shipping, today only

- Feb. 14th 2020 11:11 am ET

Today only, Marmot is offering an extra 20% off all sale items with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Update your outerwear with deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Keep warm this winter with the men’s Highlander Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $160. This vest is highly packable and a great option for outdoor adventures. It’s also waterproof and has two zippered hand pockets to store essentials. You can find it in several color options and it will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Better yet? This style is also available in a women’s option with a hood for $70. Find the rest of our top picks from Marmot below.

