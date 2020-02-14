Get your pup a Nerf Rubber Football Toy for Valentine’s Day while it’s just $3

- Feb. 14th 2020 3:41 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $9+ $3
0

Amazon is offering the Nerf Dog Squeak Rubber Football Dog Toy for $3.25. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Chewy with free shipping in orders over $49. Regularly as much as $14, this one has slid down from between $9 and $13 to today’s new all-time low over the last few months at Amazon. Measuring out with a 7-inch diameter, the Nerf doggie football is ideal for medium and large breeds. It is built to take a beating with its “Nerf-quality material” construction and features a bright green colorway that easily trackable through the air and in the grass for your pup. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you think your furry monster is just going to rip this thing apart too quickly (easier said than done), consider something with an even more disposable price tag. The best-selling Hartz Dura Play Dog Toy can be yours for under $2 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it might not carry the Nerf branding and subsequent robust build quality that generally comes along with the company’s gear, it’s even less, carries 4+ star ratings from thousands, and best of all, it smells like bacon.

Chewy also has a number of other Nerf dog toys on sale right now. All of which you’ll find right here.

Nerf Dog Squeak Rubber Football Dog Toy:

  • NERF-TOUGH: Nerf-quality materials make our squeaker football perfect for fetch and for teaching your dog new tricks
  • HIGH VISIBILITY: The bright green football is easily trackable for both you and your pet, no matter where or how far you toss it
  • MADE TO LAST: Lightweight, durable, and weather & water resistant
  • FOR MEDIUM AND LARGE BREEDS: With a 7 inch diameter, this football is ideal for medium and large breeds

