Osprey’s Farpoint Travel Backpack drops to $120 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $160)

Amazon is currently offering the Osprey Farpoint Travel Small/Medium Backpack in red or black for $119.99 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $160, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in since November. This backpack can hold up to 40-lbs. of gear and easily tote your 15-inch MacBook. Its lightweight design makes it easy to travel with and it also has cushioned straps for added comfort. Better yet, this style has a water bottle pocket and a supportive hip belt, in case you’re taking it on a long haul. With over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers, this backpack is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals below.

Be sure to organize your backpack with the Osprey Packing Cube Set that’s priced at $38. These cubes have large top handles for easy access and large zippers to easily get to your belongings. This set comes in three sizes and two color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out Target’s new luggage line called “Open Story” that mimics the look of Away luggage and has budget-friendly prices starting at $20.

Osprey Packs Farpoint Travel Backpack features:

Osprey’s Farpoint 40 is perfect for a weekend getaway in the city or the wilderness.

The LightWire frame suspension transfers the load from harness to hipbelt. A mesh backpanel improves ventilation and the mesh on the harness and hipbelt reduces chafing under load.

The entire suspension stows away under a zippered panel creating a sleek silhouette for transport. Unzip the lockable sliders to access the main compartment.

Dual compression straps keep cargo from shifting during transit. Outside you’ll find a zippered front panel slash pocket to keep you organized and sewn attachment points to lash on extra gea

