OtterBox 25-Qt. Venture Cooler sees $80 price drop for today only, now $150

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the OtterBox Venture 25-Quart Cooler for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day sale. Regularly $230 and still fetches as much directly from OtterBox, this model starts at $180 from Amazon third-party sellers where it has never gone for less. Today’s deal is up to $80 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Even if you don’t have any hunting/fishing trips planned in the coming months, this is one off-season deal you might want to to take a closer look at. Made in the USA, this cooler has a 25-quart capacity, “tough latches” to keep the cool in and critters out, anti-slide rubber feet, and will ensure ice stays cold for up to 10-days. The included bottle opener, easy-drain slanted bottom, and limited lifetime warranty from OtterBox are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying a premium for the brand name and high-end design of today’s OtterBox cooler, but there are certainly options out there for much less. One of which we posted a deal on just the other day when Amazon dropped the price on Coleman’s Xtreme 120-Quart Cooler down to $45. That’s a whole lot more cooler for a drastically lower price than today’s lead deal, it just won’t look as good on the camp site and can only keep ice cold for 5-days. But if it’s just a basic personal-sized option you’re after, go grab this 9-quart Igloo Island Breeze Cooler for $10 Prime shipped instead.

OtterBox Venture 25-Quart Cooler:

Pack your favorite refreshments for outdoor trips in this 25-quart OtterBox Venture cooler. Its tough latches provide secure closure during rugged adventures, and it has nonslip rubber feet for sturdy positioning on any surface. This OtterBox Venture cooler comes with a bottle opener, and its slanted interior bottom makes draining easier. Provides ample room for your favorite food and beverage. You can accommodate 14 12 ounce soda cans or 25 juice boxes (at a 2:1 ice-to-beverage ratio), or 29 pounds of bagged ice.

