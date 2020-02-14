Staples drops MX Master 3 and MX Keys to under $76 each for a limited time

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $75.78 shipped when bundled with a filler item and the promo code 12018 is used at checkout. Regularly going for $100, this is a match of the normal discount we see the MX Master 3 drop to and is within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. The MX Master 3 is Logitech’s latest and greatest when it comes to ergonomic and powerful mice. It includes a side-scroll wheel, which is great for those who are working on linear timelines with video or audio edits. Plus, the gesture pad is entirely customizable and works in both macOS and Windows. Those features only scratch the surface of what the MX Master 3 is capable of, however, we go more in-depth in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Staples is also offering the Logitech MX Keys Keyboard for $75.76 shipped when you bundle it with a filler item and use the promo code 12018 at checkout. Also around $100 normally, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time on MX Keys. This backlit keyboard is great for both macOS and Windows users alike thanks to its multi-connection design. Plus, when the battery runs low, just plug in via USB-C, which is likely what your laptop is using for charging anyway. Rated 4.6/5 stars, and you can also learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for a more budget-friendly mouse and keyboard setup? Under $50 at Amazon scores you the Logitech Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. While it doesn’t offer the same feature set as the MX Master 3 or MX Keys, it’s perfect for those on a tighter budget who can’t drop $150 on a new mouse and keyboard.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

