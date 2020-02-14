The Mac-ready Thule Crossover Backpack gets a near-$40 Amazon discount, now $91

- Feb. 14th 2020 1:10 pm ET

$91
Amazon is offering the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $91.14 shipped. That’s nearly $40 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. This 16-inch MacBook Pro-ready backpack is both high-quality and spacious. The primary material used here is nylon and straps are adjusted with metal clips, kicking low-quality plastic to the curb. A heat-molded, crush-proof compartment along the top aims to protect a smartphone and other high-cost valuables. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take charge of small accessories with Cocoon’s GRID-IT Organizer for $13. This handy add-on affordably upgrades your travel experience by keeping quite a bit of gear held snugly in place. I’m a huge fan of Cocoon products and currently own two of the company’s bags.

Put a stop to tracking down your backpack when snatching up a Tile Mate for just $10. That’s nearly 50% off its typical price, and is a deal we just found.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

  • Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items
  • Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear
  • Bottom, zippered storage pocket for laptop’s power source or other small accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

