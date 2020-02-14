Tillys President’s Day Sale is here! Save extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Tillys President’s Day Sale is live and offering an extra 50% off clothing and accessories. Plus, an extra 30% off shoes. You can score great deals on Nike, adidas, Billabong, Oakley, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the Oakley Crossrange Aero Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $153, however during the event you can find it for $69. These sunglasses are durable for outdoor adventures and it has a really unique design that will elevate any look. Find the rest of our top picks from Tillys below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Jacket is a must-have for this spring. This jacket will pair perfectly with dresses, sweaters, t-shirts, and more. Plus, it’s on sale for just $25 and originally was priced at $79.

Our top picks for women include:

