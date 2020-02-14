Tillys President’s Day Sale is here! Save extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more

- Feb. 14th 2020 9:28 am ET

0

Tillys President’s Day Sale is live and offering an extra 50% off clothing and accessories. Plus, an extra 30% off shoes. You can score great deals on Nike, adidas, Billabong, Oakley, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the Oakley Crossrange Aero Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $153, however during the event you can find it for $69. These sunglasses are durable for outdoor adventures and it has a really unique design that will elevate any look. Find the rest of our top picks from Tillys below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Jacket is a must-have for this spring. This jacket will pair perfectly with dresses, sweaters, t-shirts, and more. Plus, it’s on sale for just $25 and originally was priced at $79.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Tillys

Tillys

About the Author