Tillys President’s Day Sale is here! Save extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Tillys President’s Day Sale is live and offering an extra 50% off clothing and accessories. Plus, an extra 30% off shoes. You can score great deals on Nike, adidas, Billabong, Oakley, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the Oakley Crossrange Aero Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $153, however during the event you can find it for $69. These sunglasses are durable for outdoor adventures and it has a really unique design that will elevate any look. Find the rest of our top picks from Tillys below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Crossrange Aero Sunglasses $69 (Orig. $153)
- Billabong Furnance Polar Fleece Shirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- RSQ Crossover Hooded Thermal $11 (Orig. $30)
- Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max 2 Sneaker $66 (Orig. $110)
- RIP Curl Big Bear Jacket $30 (Orig. $100)
For women, the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Jacket is a must-have for this spring. This jacket will pair perfectly with dresses, sweaters, t-shirts, and more. Plus, it’s on sale for just $25 and originally was priced at $79.
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Swift Run Sneakers $49 (Orig. $85)
- Steve Madden Lora Black Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- adidas Tubular Shadow Sneakers $59 (Orig. $99)
- Ray-Ban Nina Havana Sunglasses $85 (Orig. $190)
- Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Jacket $25 (Orig. $79)
