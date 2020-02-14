Your list of the day’s best iOS and Mac app deals is now live. There’s no need to ever pay full price for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV or Mac apps, and this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops. From collecting monsters and taking them into battle to highly-rated puzzlers, simulation games, total world domination, and mysterious interactive exploration experiences, we’ve got it all today. Highlights include Gone Home, SNIKS, Sputnik Eyes, Majesty: Northern Expansion, Neo Monsters, Youtubers Life, Kahuna, and many more. You’ll find a complete collection of today’s best Mac/iOS app deals and freebies down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pebble Universe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Kahuna: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glitchskier: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Make A Call – Fake Call: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Status Art – Custom Bar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ElkNut: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Piano Celestial – midi falling notes: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Airmail 4: FREE (Reg. $27)

Gone Home:

June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

