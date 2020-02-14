Bring home a weighted blanket or duvet cover from $22 today at Woot (42% off)

- Feb. 14th 2020 9:01 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on highly-rated Class Cotton weighted blankets and duvet covers. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. One standout would have to be the 20-pound Class Cotton 48 x 72-inch Weighted Blanket for $48.99. Regularly as much as $95, today’s deal is $12 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Along with a “super soft” 100% natural cotton exterior, these blankets use glass beads like most weighted blankets “that are spread out evenly to ensure you stay relaxed and comfortable.” This one also features a must-have washable and hypoallergenic design. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals.

Be sure to browse through today’s Class Cotton Woot sale for additional options. There are several sizes and weights available as well as a series of duvet covers for them starting from $22.

Unless you go for a lesser known brand and lighter weight, today’s featured deals are about as affordable as it gets. But you’ll definitely want to browse through the Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Guide where you’ll find some new throw blankets and robes, if the weighted options are overkill for you.

Class Cotton Weighted Blankets

Make your nights more relaxing and comfortable than ever before with this incredibly comfortable heavy blanket that’s just to give you the relaxing and lasting sleep you’ve always wanted. Our organic cotton weight blankets are filled with glass beads that weight it down to gently cover your entire body giving you the feeling of being hugged and cuddled by just like a real person. Our washable weighted blanket is made to make your life easier, not harder.

Class Cotton

