Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics mattress products from $50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of its in-house mattress products. You’ll find prices starting at around $50 shipped with mattresses, pillows, and foundations on sale. Our top pick is the company’s 12-inch Queen Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress for $232.87, which is down from its regular rate of $319. This marks a 27% discount and is a match for the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. My wife and I just recently switched from a traditional mattress to a memory foam one and the difference is stunning. It’s easier to sleep on and we wake up feeling far more refreshed. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Something that I just can’t live without at this point is a cooling gel pillow, especially when it’s under $25 Prime shipped. I picked one up a few years ago and it’s been hard to sleep without it ever since. Today’s lead deal offers a similar cooling gel feature, so why not outfit your bedroom with both a cooling mattress and pillow?

Also, while Amazon has a selection of mattress foundations on sale, this one from Zinus is just $75 shipped and will get the job done. My wife and I have the king size of this and love that it gives 14-inches of storage space under the bed, as that’s far more than most boxspring or foundations allow.

AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress features:

12” three-layer, hypoallergenic mattress with cooling gel memory foam top layer, supportive middle layer, and durable foam base

Cooling gel memory foam top layer and breathable middle layer with airflow channels provide a cooling effect, helping to regulate your body temperature while you sleep

Medium-firm mattress offers exceptional support for a restful night’s sleep; quilted cover for extra softness

