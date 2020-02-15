Enjoy fresh water with Avalon coolers and dispensers from $120, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Avalon Water Coolers and Dispensers from $120 shipped. Our favorite is the Bottom-Loading 3-temperature Water Cooler for $199.99, which is down from its regular going rate of $260 or more. This is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. If your fridge doesn’t have water built into the door, then this could be a great option for you. It uses standard 5-gallon water jugs that go underneath the dispenser for a cleaner look. Plus, it offers three temperature settings; cold, ambient, and hot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this 5-gallon water jug storage system. It holds three jugs, making sure that you’ll never run out of fresh water when company comes over. Plus, at $36.50 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy.

However, those wanting to purify their water without having to spend hundreds of dollars might want to give ZeroWater a try. This 10-cup filtration system from ZeroWater is just $22, making it a simple buy to enjoy fresh-tasting water without having to spend hundreds on high-end filters.

Avalon Bottom-Loading Water Cooler features:

Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, cool, or piping hot output

The self cleaning ozone feature sanitizes & purifies the dispenser, which prevents the accumulation of harmful germs & bacteria for your safety. BPA Free

Our built-in nightlight makes the water spouts clearly visible at night & has an empty-bottle indicator that lights up when the bottle needs to be replaced

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!