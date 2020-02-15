Save 50% on Ecovacs’ mopping and vacuuming robot, now $350 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for $349.99 shipped. Regularly up to $700, this is a match of an all-time low that we’ve seen only once before over the holidays last year. Offering the ability to both mop and vacuum, this smart robot surely does it all. It connects to your Wi-Fi, making it super simple to keep track of what’s going on through a handy smartphone app. Plus, it works with Alexa if you’d prefer to trigger its cleaning through voice commands. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage right here.

Ditch the mopping feature to save big. The ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 is just $200 shipped on Amazon and still gets the vacuuming done just the same. You’ll still get smartphone and Alexa control here, making it super simple to operate.

However, opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum keeps your costs even lower. It’s just $30 shipped on Amazon, though it ditches the robotic nature for something you manually use to clean.

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 Robot Vacuum features:

OZMO Mopping: DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove dust on floors

Smart NAVI 3. 0: Smart Navi 3. 0 enables DEEBOT to efficiently navigate your home and map your floorplan to your smartphone using laser technology

Upto 110 minute run time: A longer battery life for even more cleaning

