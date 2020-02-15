Enjoy Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in its illustrated glory at $14

Feb. 15th 2020

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: The Illustrated Edition Hardcover for $13.97 Prime shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $23, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to around $9 back in 2016. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this book is perfect for you. As an illustrated edition, the stories will come to life like never before. This is the first book in the series, so if you’re just introducing your young ones to this beloved franchise, this is a great way. Rated 4.9/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Prefer to read digitally? Just subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, and you’ll get millions of titles, like today’s, included at no additional cost. However, these digital copies won’t be able to sit on your shelf and don’t offer the same experience when turning the page.

For a more fun experience, don’t forget that we spotted Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts for just $27.50 at Amazon, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:

For the first time, J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter books will be presented in lavishly illustrated full-color editions. Kate Greenaway-award-winning artist Jim Kay has created over 100 stunning illustrations, making this deluxe format a perfect gift as much for a child being introduced to the series, as for the dedicated fan.

