Expand Switch with PNY’s 512GB Pro Elite microSD Card: $75 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 15th 2020 9:18 am ET

Amazon is offering the PNY 512GB Pro Elite microSD Card for $74.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This tiny storage card features up to 100MB/s performance, making it an excellent companion for smartphones, tablets, Nintendo SwitchRaspberry Pi, and more. An included full-size SD card adapter allows users to connect it to even more devices. If you are planning to expand a Switch, give our guide a read for some helpful tips along the way. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Truth be told, I use a 400GB card with Nintendo Switch and am only utilizing half of its capacity, even with 25 games installed. This means it’s likely you could opt for SanDisk’s 200GB Ultra MicroSD Card at $27 to keep cost low.

Speaking of game consoles, did you know that Nintendo and PlayStation built one together? Unsurprisingly it was called Nintendo PlayStation and this rare piece of tech is currently up for auction. Bids are well over $300K with 20-days remaining.

PNY 512GB Pro Elite microSD Card features:

  • Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed
  • Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting
  • Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card
  • Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more
  • Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices.Waterproof

