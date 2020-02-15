Upgrade your wallet to Twelve South’s iPhone X/S BookBook, now $37 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South iPhone X/S BookBook for $36.93 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is among some of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. Having used Twelve South BookBooks on several iPhone generations, I cannot speak highly enough of them. Not only do they look stunning, each iteration has given iPhone a backpack ready to haul credit cards, cash, and more. This specific model works for both iPhone X and XS with four storage slots for cards along with a side pocket for keeping receipts or cash. It also works as a stand, making FaceTime calls and streaming easier than ever. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a minimal design, take a gander at Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case for $12. It’s free from watermarks and features a geometric pattern along the back.

Have the latest iPhone? It just so happens that we found compatible Twelve South BookBooks on sale yesterday. Prices start from $50.50, ushering in new lows on several designs.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone X/S features:

  • Protect your iPhone with this genuine leather 3-in-1 phone case.
  • A removable, protective iPhone shell fits securely in the wallet, or can be easily removed with your phone for when you aren’t needing your walle

