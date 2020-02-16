Amazon discounts selection of top reading list Kindle eBooks starting at $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently discounting a selection of top reading list Kindle eBooks with deals starting at under $1. Each of the discounted titles will become permanent additions to your digital collection, and you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including science fiction works, literature, mysteries, and more. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads without spending full price. Ratings are pretty great across the board here, and in fact, most books carry best-seller status in their respective genres. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

After you’ve filled up your library with eBooks, you’ll definitely want to check out ComiXology’s latest sale, which is dishing out some deep discounts on Marvel comics for Valentine’s Day priced from $1.

American Gods synopsis:

American Gods is Neil Gaiman’s best and most ambitious novel yet, a scary, strange, and hallucinogenic road-trip story wrapped around a deep examination of the American spirit. Gaiman tackles everything from the onslaught of the information age to the meaning of death, but he doesn’t sacrifice the razor-sharp plotting and narrative style he’s been delivering since his Sandman days.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!