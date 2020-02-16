eBay takes 15% off tech, home goods, and more during its Presidents’ Day sale

- Feb. 16th 2020 11:15 am ET

0

eBay is currently taking 15% off orders of over $25 on a selection of tech, home goods, and more during its Presidents’ Day sale when code JPRESDAY has been applied at checkout. One standout is from Dyson’s official eBay storefront on its Pure Hot + Cool HP01 Air Purifier in certified refurbished condition for $161.49 shipped. Originally retailing for $499, you’ll still pay as much in new condition at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous refurbished mention by $10 and marking one of the best prices we’ve seen. Dyson’s all-in-one heater and fan can also purify the air and is said to capture “99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” Its versatile design means that it can be used year-round, heating up your space through the rest of the winter or providing some needed cool air come summer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 285 customers and comes backed by a Dyson 6-month warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the eligible items from eBay’s Presidents’ Day sale right here. Don’t forget that you’ll need to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the discounts.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 Air Purifier features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you delivering multi functionality, without compromise. The sealed HEPA filter captures 99; 97 Percent of allergens as small as 0; 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Dyson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go