eBay takes 15% off tech, home goods, and more during its Presidents’ Day sale

eBay is currently taking 15% off orders of over $25 on a selection of tech, home goods, and more during its Presidents’ Day sale when code JPRESDAY has been applied at checkout. One standout is from Dyson’s official eBay storefront on its Pure Hot + Cool HP01 Air Purifier in certified refurbished condition for $161.49 shipped. Originally retailing for $499, you’ll still pay as much in new condition at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous refurbished mention by $10 and marking one of the best prices we’ve seen. Dyson’s all-in-one heater and fan can also purify the air and is said to capture “99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” Its versatile design means that it can be used year-round, heating up your space through the rest of the winter or providing some needed cool air come summer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 285 customers and comes backed by a Dyson 6-month warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the eligible items from eBay’s Presidents’ Day sale right here. Don’t forget that you’ll need to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the discounts.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 Air Purifier features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you delivering multi functionality, without compromise. The sealed HEPA filter captures 99; 97 Percent of allergens as small as 0; 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

