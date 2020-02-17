Scrape ice and more with Amazon’s #1 best-selling snow brush at $7.50

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 27-inch Snow Brush and Ice Scraper for $7.59 Prime shipped with the code 72TOXJ42 at checkout. Down from its regular price of $11 and current discount of $9 for Prime members, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re constantly having to brush snow off your car, this is a must-have accessory for you. It has a 27-inch reach, which helps you to cover the entire windshield from either side. Plus, the ice scraper on the backside is perfect for when things get a little wet before it freezes. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Want an easier way to remove ice from your windows? This spray-off de-icer from CRC is a must-have. It’s available for under $5.50 Prime shipped and is guaranteed to “thaw frozen locks” and is “effective to sub-zero temperatures.”

Ditch the brush design to save even more. AmazonBasics offers an ice scraper for right around $5.50 Prime shipped. While it won’t brush your windows clean, it’ll ensure that there’s no ice buildup, which is crucial to safe driving.

AstroAI Snow Brush features:

BUILT TO LAST: You’ll only need one, the high-strength ABS shaft, PC bristles, and EVA cotton handle have been engineered to withstand heavy snowstorms and temperatures as low as -40°F. Gifts for Women Men Dad Mom.

PUSH AND SCRAPE: Brush off snow and scrape under the ice without damaging your windshield! Break up ice with integrated knuckles and easily scrape it away. It can quickly help you brush off loose snow from car windshield, roof, door, hood, and side mirrors.

