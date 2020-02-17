Babygenics 2-Pack Daily Lotion for just $12 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

- Feb. 17th 2020 3:37 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Babyganics 17-ounce Fragrance Free Daily Lotion 2-Pack for $12.46 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This lotion is great for everyday use and is non-allergenic. Plus, all of the ingredients are plant derived and all organic. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another baby product that you can find at a great price is the Aveeno Baby Comfort Bath Wash for $8.92. This body wash contains scents of lavender and vanilla that’s soothing before bedtime. With over 1,000 reviews, this body wash is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Babyganics Daily Lotion features:

  • Formulated without: parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, artificial fragrances or dyes
  • Formulated with: plant derived and certified organic ingredients
  • Non allergenic
  • Pediatrician & Dermatologist tested
  • Product not tested on animals Plant derived fragrance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author