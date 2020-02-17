Babygenics 2-Pack Daily Lotion for just $12 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

Amazon is currently offering the Babyganics 17-ounce Fragrance Free Daily Lotion 2-Pack for $12.46 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This lotion is great for everyday use and is non-allergenic. Plus, all of the ingredients are plant derived and all organic. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another baby product that you can find at a great price is the Aveeno Baby Comfort Bath Wash for $8.92. This body wash contains scents of lavender and vanilla that’s soothing before bedtime. With over 1,000 reviews, this body wash is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Babyganics Daily Lotion features:

Formulated without: parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, artificial fragrances or dyes

Formulated with: plant derived and certified organic ingredients

Non allergenic

Pediatrician & Dermatologist tested

Product not tested on animals Plant derived fragrance

