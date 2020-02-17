Backcountry’s Travel Sale takes extra 20% off The North Face, Osprey, more

Ending tomorrow, Backcountry’s Travel Gear Sale takes an extra 20% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Herschel Supply Company, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Gear up for your next outdoor hike or travel experience with the Patagonia Nine Trails Backpack that’s currently marked down to $88 and originally priced at $159. This backpack is gender neutral, which means anyone can carry it, and has a spacious interior to fit all of your essentials. This includes a 15-inch MacBook and its exterior is waterproof to keep your gear dry. Plus, it has a supportive waist strap to help carry your load. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below.

