Backcountry’s Travel Sale takes extra 20% off The North Face, Osprey, more

Ending tomorrow, Backcountry’s Travel Gear Sale takes an extra 20% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Herschel Supply Company, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Gear up for your next outdoor hike or travel experience with the Patagonia Nine Trails Backpack that’s currently marked down to $88 and originally priced at $159. This backpack is gender neutral, which means anyone can carry it, and has a spacious interior to fit all of your essentials. This includes a 15-inch MacBook and its exterior is waterproof to keep your gear dry. Plus, it has a supportive waist strap to help carry your load. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Osprey Packs BigKit 75L Duffel $96 (Orig. $150)
- Patagonia Nine Trails Backpack $88 (Orig. $159)
- Herschel Supply Chapter Case $22 (Orig. $35)
- Patagonia Light & Variable Board Short $38 (Orig. $59)
- The North Face Kabyte Backpack $68 (Orig. $109)
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Baggies Board Shorts $35 (Orig. $55)
- Smith Runaround Polarized Sunglasses $72 (Orig. $199)
- Herschel Supply Dawson Small Backpack $31 (Orig. $65)
- Patagonia Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit $64 (Orig. $149)
- Burton Tinder Backpack $42 (Orig. $149)
